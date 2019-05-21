STEWART, Lowell Thomas Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away at on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on February 25, 1939 the son of Clarence and Bernice (Hacker) Stewart. Lowell was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963 and served as Butler County Veterans Service Center Commissioner for twenty years. He was a retiree of Champion Paper Company after thirty years of service. He is survived by four children, Thomas (Evelyn) Stewart, Holly (Todd) Johnson, Beverly Pence, and Robert Barker; six grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; a special friend, Beth Brewer; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Rhonda Turco; one grandson; and three brothers, Earl, Bonnell, and David Stewart. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. J. Cameron Jones of Stratford Heights Church of God officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary