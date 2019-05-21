Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell STEWART

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lowell STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Lowell Thomas Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away at on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on February 25, 1939 the son of Clarence and Bernice (Hacker) Stewart. Lowell was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963 and served as Butler County Veterans Service Center Commissioner for twenty years. He was a retiree of Champion Paper Company after thirty years of service. He is survived by four children, Thomas (Evelyn) Stewart, Holly (Todd) Johnson, Beverly Pence, and Robert Barker; six grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; a special friend, Beth Brewer; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Rhonda Turco; one grandson; and three brothers, Earl, Bonnell, and David Stewart. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. J. Cameron Jones of Stratford Heights Church of God officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now