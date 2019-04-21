HUTCHENS, Loyd Douglas "Doug" Age 68, of Middletown, passed away January 13, 2019 at his residence after a hard-fought battle with agent orange related cancer. He was born November 13, 1950 in Richmond, Kentucky, moving to Ohio shortly after his birth. He lived for a few years in Indianapolis and Grayling, Michigan, but most of his life in Middletown. He served in the U.S. Army during Viet Nam from 1969-1970. He loved spending time with his family and friends, camping, fishing and many other outdoor activities. Preceding him in death were a brother, Jerry Hutchens; a sister Sylvia Nuckell; and step-daughter, Melissa Blevins. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marcella "Marcy" Hutchens; one son, Lloyd (Jenny) Fisher; five step-children, Anna (Kurt) Mazi, Karen (Von) Back, Amanda Moore, Kayla Davis and Christy (Tim) Zahn; one sister, Donna (Joe) Burkhead; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 starting at 12:00 noon at the Hopewell Day Lodge on Clarksville Road at Caesar's Creek State Park, Route 73, past Waynesville, Ohio. Doug was dearly loved and is sadly missed. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary