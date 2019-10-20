|
BOWMAN, LuAn 74, of Miamisburg passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at . She was born July 6, 1945 in Dayton, the daughter of James and Carrie (Leapley) Anders. LuAn was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge #1645. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, bowling, and she especially loved working in her yard. LuAn is survived by her daughters, Shelly (Terry) Watson and Jodi (Roger) Holbrook; grandchildren, Josh (Brittany) Watson, Erica (John) Montoya, Jeremy Watson, Gage Alexander, Kasi Alexander, and Lincoln Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Eden, Kane, Beckham, Sullivan, Landon, Finley, and Mason; sister, Claudia (David "Mick") Brown; sisters-in-law, Beverly Anders and Thelma Sycks; brother-in-law, Keith Bowman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter L. Bowman; and her brothers, Wilson and Richard Anders. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:30 8:30 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019