WILSON, Luana Lee Born July 17, 1948, left this earth November 16, 2019 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. She went out fighting like the true warrior that she was and will be sorely missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Charles E. Wilson and R.C. Irene Wilson and a brother Timothy Wilson. She is survived by her lifelong friend, Judy Ervin, brother Thomas C. Wilson, and sister Kathryn K. Lathey (husband Robert). She loved her family more than anything and was always there to support and care for everyone. She leaves behind special nieces and nephews Kelly A. (Lathey) Griffin (husband Dustin), Jonathan M. Lathey and Traci (Wilson) Carr (husband Chris) and great nieces and nephew Kelstin Griffin, Molly Griffin, Ivy Crank, Caty Carr and Benjamin Lathey. Luana's passions were golfing and fishing, both of which she excelled at. She had a huge heart for animals, especially cats. She always worried about the ducks on her condo property in the winter and would haul bags of feed to them to make sure they were cared for. Luana was a long-time employee at General Electric and then retired from Tomson Steel in Middletown, in 2016. She was strong and fierce and brave despite her battle- the true definition of a warrior. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011 from 10am to Noon with a Celebration of Life service at Noon, Ken Ervin officiating, and burial immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the following organizations in Luana's name:Joseph's Legacy, PO Box 3, Middletown, OH 45042, Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011 or PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050. The family would like to thank all of Luana's caregivers at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for the excellent care they provided. They are truly angels on this earth.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2019