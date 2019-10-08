|
|
MICHAEL, Luanne Jo 55, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in her home. She was born on June 13, 1964, in Springfield, the daughter of Joe Comer and Patricia Lou (Dean) Beck. She loved traveling with her husband of 21 years, Jeff Michael and they were happiest when spending time in Gulf Shores. She was a free spirit, a generous soul and loved her pets. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, her mother, sister Lori (Howard) Mershon and brother, Daniel Comer. She was preceded in death by her father, and brother, Virgil Joe Comer. No services will be held. Arrangements in care of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019