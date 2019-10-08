Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Luanne MICHAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luanne MICHAEL


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luanne MICHAEL Obituary
MICHAEL, Luanne Jo 55, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in her home. She was born on June 13, 1964, in Springfield, the daughter of Joe Comer and Patricia Lou (Dean) Beck. She loved traveling with her husband of 21 years, Jeff Michael and they were happiest when spending time in Gulf Shores. She was a free spirit, a generous soul and loved her pets. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, her mother, sister Lori (Howard) Mershon and brother, Daniel Comer. She was preceded in death by her father, and brother, Virgil Joe Comer. No services will be held. Arrangements in care of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now