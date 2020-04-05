|
ANDREW, Lucila "Lucy" Age 91 of Dayton, passed away on March 28, 2020 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband, Andy in 1989; parents, Carmelo & Catalina Vega as well as siblings, Santos Vega, Matilde Almodovar and Monserrate Vega. Lucy is survived by son, Thomas (Rebecca) Andrew of Contoocook, NH; daughter, Katherine (Lee) Anderson of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie Wilkins (Adam), Andy Anderson (Courtney), Anthony Andrew, Katherine Andrew and Kenneth Andrew. She was a graduate of the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Puerto Rico and later earned her BSN from The University of Dayton, class of 1966. She began her nursing career at The Dayton VA Hospital in 1953. She was retired from Dayton Mental Health Services with 25 years of service, after retirement she served as a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and the American Red Cross for many years. Lucy was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi, Lambda Master Chapter and a faithful member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. On Lucy's behalf, the family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Beverly Cramer and Sandy Hedge for their valuable assistance and friendship. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SICSA.org. A private graveside service was held at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 3, 2020 where she was interred alongside her beloved husband. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020