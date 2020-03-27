Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Lucile ANTHONY


1954 - 2020
Lucile ANTHONY Obituary
ANTHONY, Lucile Marguerite "Lucy" 65, formerly of Middletown, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital in Indiana. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 30, 1954 to parents Roscoe Vern Anthony Sr. & Betty (Harris) Anthony Mock. Lucy was born and raised in Middletown until moving to Keokuk, Iowa, where she lived for almost 21 years, before moving to Indiana. Lucy is survived by her daughter, Candy (Pete) Siscoe; grandchildren, Kenneth (Sadie) Beam & Amber Beam; great grandchildren, Devin, Jayden, Emily, Lyla, Nathaniel, Hagen & Danica; and many loving nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Georgeanna Boyer & Lyla Sorrell; brother, Roscoe Vern Anthony, Jr.; and her step-father, Cleveland Mock. Due to current regulations regarding coronavirus, all services will be private with interment at Springdale Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2020
