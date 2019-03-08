Home

Lucille BURNS Obituary
BURNS (Sullivan), Lucille Elizabeth 99, of Springfield, Ohio, died March 4, 2019 in Burke, Virginia. She was born January 8, 1920 in London, Ohio, the daughter of William A. and Julia M. (Ducey) Sullivan. She was a member of Saint Raphael Catholic Church of Springfield, Ohio for 78 years. Survivors include one daughter, Janet, and son-in-law, Stephen E. Yannucci, of Burke, Virginia; three grandchildren and spouses, Jennifer Laun (David), Fairfax, VA, Stephen M. Yannucci, Fairfax, VA, and Anthony Yannucci (Brooke), Atlanta, GA; nine great grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews; 32 great nieces and nephews; and many great, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin R. Burns, in 2000; sister, Mary Ellen Bailey; brothers-in-law, W. H. Bailey and Francis P. Burns; sister-in-law, Rita S. Burns; and four nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Central High School.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2019
