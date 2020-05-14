Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Lucille COLLEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille COLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille COLLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille COLLEY Obituary
COLLEY (Munden), Lucille "Luci" 96, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stonesprings of Vandalia. She was born to Jesse & Clarice (Everman) Blevins on May 8, 1924 in Carter County, Kentucky. Luci worked for many years for Singer Sewing Co. and Rikes-Lazarus Dept. stores. She was also an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Preceded in death by her husbands, Milton Munden, in 1984, and Leonard Colley, in 2004; grandson, Joseph, in 2017; sisters, Thelma Patrick, Katherine Clifford, Lillian McCleese & Sharon Blackburn; sister-in-law, Mabel Goode. Survived by her daughters, Carolyn Cannatelli, Terry MacPherson and son-in-law Gene MacPherson & Chonda Munden-Pasche; grandchildren, Scott, Traci, Cory, Casey, Jill, Jennifer & Kent; great grandchildren, Lauren, Allison, Kayla (Dillon), Gabriella, Faith & J.D.; sister, Bonnie Riddlebarger; brothers, Roy, Glen and Jay (Sandi) Blevins; sister-in-law, Dolores Mullins (Virgil); brother-in-law, Ed Goode (Maggie); many loved nieces and nephews & friends, and extended family Stephen Roudebush and Steve Brown. Luci taught her family to love, know God and have faith, honor family and traditions. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," Dayton, OH. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -