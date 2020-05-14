|
COLLEY (Munden), Lucille "Luci" 96, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stonesprings of Vandalia. She was born to Jesse & Clarice (Everman) Blevins on May 8, 1924 in Carter County, Kentucky. Luci worked for many years for Singer Sewing Co. and Rikes-Lazarus Dept. stores. She was also an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Preceded in death by her husbands, Milton Munden, in 1984, and Leonard Colley, in 2004; grandson, Joseph, in 2017; sisters, Thelma Patrick, Katherine Clifford, Lillian McCleese & Sharon Blackburn; sister-in-law, Mabel Goode. Survived by her daughters, Carolyn Cannatelli, Terry MacPherson and son-in-law Gene MacPherson & Chonda Munden-Pasche; grandchildren, Scott, Traci, Cory, Casey, Jill, Jennifer & Kent; great grandchildren, Lauren, Allison, Kayla (Dillon), Gabriella, Faith & J.D.; sister, Bonnie Riddlebarger; brothers, Roy, Glen and Jay (Sandi) Blevins; sister-in-law, Dolores Mullins (Virgil); brother-in-law, Ed Goode (Maggie); many loved nieces and nephews & friends, and extended family Stephen Roudebush and Steve Brown. Luci taught her family to love, know God and have faith, honor family and traditions. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," Dayton, OH. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020