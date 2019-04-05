CONNER, Lucille A. 91, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Lucille will be greatly missed for her kind and caring ways and her compassion for others. She was a volunteer at Mercy Siena Nursing Home, local food pantry, and Our Lady of Mercy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert and sons Duane and Kevin. Lucille is survived by daughters, Karen Wysong, Sharon (Kevin) Whalen, and Mary Ann Lanese; son John (Ginny); grandchildren, Jason, Brian, Emily, Johnny, Dustin, Candice; many great grandchildren; sister-in-law Marian Volk, numerous nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Jade. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Family will greet friends 9:30 am-until time of Mass at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. If desired contributions may be made in Lucille's memory to Our Lady of Grace Church. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary