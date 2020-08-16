1/1
Lucille "Lucy" (Korns) HELKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELKER (nee Korns), Lucille "Lucy" Age 101, of Centerville, Ohio, (formerly of Kettering), passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald C. Helker; her parents, Desilva W. and Lela (Smith) Korns; and her brother, Richard D. Korns. She is survived by Jane E. and Alva, brothers, of Kettering, Ohio; Cynthia Dempsey of Columbus, and Casey Wert of Lewisburg, PA, along with 2 nieces and 2 nephews, namely, Nancy Korns Bogart (Donald) of Louisville, KY, Carol Korns Cassone (Rocco) of Orangeburg, SC, David Korns (Mary) of Greensburg, KY, and Douglas H. Korns, (Jeanne) of San Jose, CA. She was a charter member of the Dayton Chapter, National Secretaries Assn., a former member of The Dayton Woman's Club and The Dayton Council of Garden Clubs. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with an interment at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Village Benevolent Care Fund, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Centerville, OH 45459. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Lucy's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
live streamed services will be added to Lucy's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved