JORDAN, Lucielle 95, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born December 24, 1924 in Waxhaw, NC to the late Thomas and Rosie (Bailey) Jacobs. She is survived by her children, Daisy Gee, Lester (Mary) Jordan, Jr., Sylvester (Teresa) Jordan, Larry (Tresa) Jordan, Norman Jordan and Ernest Jordan; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lester Jordan, Sr. and 15 siblings. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1870 Clay Street, Springfield, OH 45505. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020