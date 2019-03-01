|
KELLY, Lucille M. Age 85 of Dayton, departed this life February 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, March 2, 2019 at GREATER NEW PHILADELPHIA MBC, 108 N. Williams St., with Pastor Charles E. Spencer, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019