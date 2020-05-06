Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Moorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Moorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Moorman Obituary
MOORMAN, Lucille F. 99, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 in Oakwood Village. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Pamela (Jim) Lundgren of Wisconsin, Chuck Moorman of Springfield, Marcia (Michael) Lyons of Springfield and Dan Moorman of Marysville; daughter-in-law, Tammy Moorman of Urbana; many grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; many great grandchildren and many step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester and two sons, Roger and Mark. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -