|
|
MOORMAN, Lucille F. 99, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 in Oakwood Village. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Pamela (Jim) Lundgren of Wisconsin, Chuck Moorman of Springfield, Marcia (Michael) Lyons of Springfield and Dan Moorman of Marysville; daughter-in-law, Tammy Moorman of Urbana; many grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; many great grandchildren and many step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester and two sons, Roger and Mark. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 6, 2020