MORROW, Lucille Cook Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 26, 1925 to parents Wash Cook and Fannie Lue White, she resided in Dayton, Ohio for the majority of her life. Lucille graduated from Central State University in 1948 with a bachelor's degree in education, and continued her post-graduate studies at the University of Dayton. She taught first grade at Highview and Carlson elementary schools, and retired after 30 years of teaching with Dayton Public Schools. She married Benny Morrow. Jr. April 28, 1951, and to this union three children were born. She was a faithful and devoted member of First Wesleyan Church where she served as church secretary and sang in the choir. She also volunteered her time at the Paul Lawrence Dunbar House, and philanthropically supported many causes. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Lucille is survived by children Bonita (Craig) Bembry, Craig Morrow, and Rhonda Morrow; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, with calling hours beginning at 10:30 am. Ivy Beyond the Wall Service, 12 Noon; funeral, 12:30 pm. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the Morrow Family at 676 Crestview Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320. The family wishes to thank Stonespring of Vandalia for their loving care and compassion. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020