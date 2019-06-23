WHITTAKER, Lucille Margaret Age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clinton Jones Whittaker, on January 11, 2019, her parents, John and Edith (Boice) Schindler, 1 brother and 3 sisters. Lucille is survived by two sons, David (Holly) Whittaker and Donald (Elizabeth) Whittaker; a daughter, Susan (Larry) Bernard; grandchildren, Darcy Whittaker, Carson Whittaker, Kelsey (Amos) Allison, and Kaitlin (Phillip) DiFranco; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Ella, Kieran, and Brodrick. She is also survived by her cats, Tony and Oscar and many close friends from Elsa's on Far Hills Avenue. Mrs. Whittaker alongside her husband, Clinton started Clint's Printing, Inc. in 1953 and ran it together until 2013. They were devoted to its success and each other. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends forever. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. If desired, contributions in memory of Lucille may be made to The Tenth Life, P.O. Box 178, Alpha, OH, 45301. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary