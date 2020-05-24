Home

KVANT, Lucinda "Cindy" 77, of Tipp City passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Cindy was born July 12, 1942 to Harold and Lillian who precede her in death, also preceding her were twin sisters Charlene Bramlette and Darlene Miller. Cindy leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 30 years, Eric Kvant, two daughters Kim (Charles) Bruce, Valerie (Ted) Cocke, son Jason (Kim) Kvant, 1 daughter Jennifer (Dwight) Peters. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Private burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions in memory of Cindy if desired, may be made to the . Full obituary and messages of sympathy and support may be shared with her family at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
