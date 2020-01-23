|
|
HOLLOWAY, Lucius A. Of Dayton, OH, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Saturday Jan. 11th, 2020. Lucius was a graduate of Dunbar H.S., he was an avid photographer and historian of African culture. Lucius is survived by brother Robert Holloway; sons, Darryl Holloway, Askia Holloway, Anthony Johnson and daughter Darlene Wilcox. He had a host of grandchildren and other close family members, notably Regina Holloway, Priscilla Holloway and David Holloway. A memorial service is being planned.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020