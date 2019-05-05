|
JONES, Lucius Age 83, of Riverside, OH, born October 9, 1935, went to be with the Lord April 30, 2019. He retired as a director of Human Resources at Mansfield University in Mansfield, PA. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bobbie. A celebration of life service will be held 11 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St. Visitation 9 am at the church until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019