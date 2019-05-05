Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucius JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucius JONES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucius JONES Obituary
JONES, Lucius Age 83, of Riverside, OH, born October 9, 1935, went to be with the Lord April 30, 2019. He retired as a director of Human Resources at Mansfield University in Mansfield, PA. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bobbie. A celebration of life service will be held 11 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St. Visitation 9 am at the church until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now