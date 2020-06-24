Lucretia McFARLAND
McFARLAND (Burton), Lucretia Mabel Passed peacefully at home on June 21st 2020, in Mulberry, Florida. She was a loving mother to three boys, Larry (Cheryl) James, Terry (Christy) James and Mack (Kristina) Howard; two step-sons, Kevin McFarland and Bryan McFarland; two daughters-in-law, Penny Castle and Jennifer Buckner. She was grateful to have more grandchildren than she could count and was very proud of who they have become. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max R. McFarland; son, Larry James; stepson, Kevin McFarland and her first grandchild, Larry James Jr. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. from 11 am 12 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020. Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. The family is asking that everyone wear masks and social distance. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
