GRANDILLO, Lucy C. 92 of Dayton passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on May 23, 1926 to Pasquale and Anna (Miaocco) DeLuca. Her family moved to Steubenville where she graduated from Steubenville Catholic Central and attended the College of Steubenville. Later, she attended Sinclair. In 1956, Lucy married Anthony Grandillo and they lived in Cleveland until moving to Dayton in 1963. Surviving are Michael (Nancy) of Northville, MI and John of Upper Sandusky; grandchildren Vincent of Tiffin and Gina of Dayton; brother Patsy of Steubenville and faithful friends. Preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, a brother Felix; her husband Tony of 35 years; and a son Thom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 6th at St. Rita Church, 5401 N. Main St. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Madonna University of the Anthony and Lucy Grandillo Scholarship at Tiffin University.