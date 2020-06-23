Lucy CAUDILL
CAUDILL, Lucy E. 91 years old, passed away on 21 June 2020, at her home in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born on 26 March 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Walter and Orpah Welsh. Lucy attended Hamilton High School and graduated in 1947. She married Bobbie R. Caudill on 09 November 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, watching the Cincinnati Reds and her beloved Cincinnati Bengals (an original season ticket holder in 1968). She is survived by her children, Michael Caudill (spouse Kathleen Kenny), Victoria Klapper (spouse Michael Klapper), Cheryl Bundy (spouse Thomas Bundy), Sandy Fitch (spouse David Fitch), and Edward Caudill (spouse Nancie Caudill), along with 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lucy was preceded in death by Bobbie Caudill, her husband of 63 years. A ceremony will be held at 9:00 am, on 24 June, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, followed by burial next to Bobbie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
