Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
COOPER (Lawson), Lucy Age 97, of The Villages, FL (formerly of Dayton, OH) passed away peacefully February 6, 2019. She was born in Somerset, KY on January 23, 1922. She married Charles Lawson after he returned from his military service in WW II. She married Ralph Emmerson Cooper who passed away in 1984. She spent 10 wonderful years with the love of her life, Jim Krug until he passed. Lucy worked at Precision Rubber in Dayton as an Inspector. Later she worked for General Motors before retirement. She was Protestant. Lucy enjoyed playing cards, bingo and bowling. She is survived by a sister Ada Irene Nelson (age 101); daughter Janice K. Willis (David); 2 grandchildren Dane and Kimberly (Yuri); 2 great grandchildren Gabrielle and Karissa. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Ohio's . To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
