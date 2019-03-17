|
CRAFT, Lucy P. Born November 15, 1925, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 9, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Waymon and Cora Craft; one sister and two brothers. She is survived by daughters, Beverly Stone, Dever (Anderson) Underwood, Gwendolyn Dejoie, Irma Sanks, Jennifer (Hall) Ware, Fern Wortham; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friend, Thelma Beckwith. Funeral service 11 am Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mt. Enon M. B. Church, 1501 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. The Craft family would like to thank Carriage Inn of Dayton and for their kind services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019