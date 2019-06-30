Home

CURRY (Sebald), Lucy Ann Of Oxford, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born March 12,1930. The wife of the Crossan Hays Curry for 65 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Louise and John Thomas Sebald. Mother of Tina Curry and Grant Curry, grandmother of 5 grandchildren and great grandmother of 12. A lover of children, horses, dogs and songbirds. A Remembrance Service for Lucy will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6600 Contreras Rd, Oxford, OH 45056 on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 5pm. Condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019
