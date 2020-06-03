HOWARD, Lucy A. 78, of Dayton, passed away May 31, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born October 13, 1941, in Steubenville, OH, to Frank and Edith (Di Vittorio) Marini, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandy McLeod. She is survived by two daughters, Beth Howard of Centerville and Ellen Howard of El Paso, TX. She is also survived by a brother, George Marini; special friend, Jason Brommeland, and numerous other dear friends. Lucy worked tending bar at The Fireplace Inn and Angi's restaurant, where she eventually became the manager. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the F.O.E. and V.F.W. No services are to be held, at Lucy's request. Contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 321 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.