NELSON, Lucy Marie 99, of Middletown, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Woodlands of Middletown Assisted Living Facility. She was born December 19, 1920 in Simpson, Kentucky to the late William and Evalee Taulbee Turner. Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon F. Nelson, and siblings, America Turner Bowling, Ernie Turner, Alma Roberts Pucket, Nora Roberts, Mary Turner Porter, Christine Turner Young, Irene Turner Meckisis, Fred Turner, Paul Turner, and Shirley Turner James. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Edith (Gerald) Nelson Stewart, Paulene Combs Turner, and Bethel Howard Turner; and in excess of 164 nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Gordon and Lucy were married in 1946. She was a member of Breiel Church. Lucy worked at Michigan Bell as a Service Representative for 35 years, retiring in 1977. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Pastor Wes Duff officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00am-12:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2020