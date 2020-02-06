|
|
EBY, Luella M. Age 96 of Kettering passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, E. Harold Eby and her parents, Franklin and Sophia Babis Saunders. She is survived by her children, Vickie Redrick (Ron), Marilyn Taylor (Ron), Joyce Brun (Philip), Robin Furlong (Bill); six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020