|
|
MEADOWS, Luke 29, of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born October 10, 1990 in Dayton, Ohio and was a 2009 graduate of Miamisburg High School. After high school, Luke went on to earn his associate's degree from Sinclair Community College in the Fire Service/Paramedic Program. Luke's first job was at the historic Miamisburg Hamburger Wagon. He put his fire service/paramedic certification to work at New Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department and most recently the Miami Valley Fire District. Luke was a lifelong member of Trinity Church in Miamisburg and was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters. He belonged to the Boy Scouts of America Pack 26 and Troop 26 at Trinity Church and became an Eagle Scout in 2008. Luke is survived by his parents, Steve Meadows and Barbara Good Croskey; brothers, Tim and Joey Meadows; Elise Hafenbrack and Tom Croskey; as well as numerous extended family and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Alma Meadows and Dean Good; cousin, Richard Adcock; and his uncles, Ronnie Francis and Harold Winkler. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Trinity Church, 203 E. Linden Ave, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday at the church with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton, Ohio 45458. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020