Lula HOLLIS
HOLLIS (McClearin), Lula Mae Age 83, affectionately known by her family as "Sis", departed this life on August 24, 2020. She was the second of five siblings. She was a proud graduate of Dunbar H.S. class of 1954 and Central State University. A faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church, and retiree of Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC). She was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Hollis; her beloved parents, Howard and Carrie Mae McClearin; brother, Henry McKee, and sisters, Dorothy Bates, Mattie Daniel, and Willie Mae Sneed. Survived by adopted son-special nephew, Howard McClearin Lee (Sheila); great nieces, Autumn Joy Lee-Cass (Dwight), Alicia Keith (Stephen), Christina Lee, Ariel Lee, and Sherrika Ross; sisters, Virginia King, and Francis Marr; along with a host of wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk through visitation 12-1 P.M., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside service 1:30 P.M. at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
