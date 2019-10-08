|
|
JAMES, LuLu B. Entered this world on November 25, 1924, the daughter of James & Priscilla M. Boykin. Initially, she was one of 14 children, all of whom were born in Hamilton, Ohio. Thankfully, she and her brother James (Lillie Mae) Boykin, sisters Jewel (Alfred) Fitzpatrick, Patty (Frank) Howard and Irma (Arthur) Gilbert were blessed and spared by God from the childhood diseases that claimed all of their siblings. On October 3, 2019 God decided it was time for Mrs. LuLu (Momma) to end this life as we know it and let her come home. Lulu was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Arthur James and daughter Bonnie Josephina Johnson. LuLu B. James loved her family, every single one of us. All in the family knows there was a strong and unbreakable bond between LuLu and her sisters, Jewell, Patty and Irma. She is survived by her loving and faithful, youngest sister Irma J. (Arthur) Gilbert and Rose (Walter) Barron, daughters Shelah, P. (Cecil) Radford and Edith C. James. She also leaves her grandsons, Jarrett L Johnson and Darnell D. (Rena) Radford; great and twice great grandsons Marquis D. Radford and Dai'Zhon Radford. Funeral services will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Phillips CME Church 1205 Lane St. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 8, 2019