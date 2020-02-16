|
AUGUSTUS, Luora E. Age 92, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Villa of Springfield. Luora was born to the late Roy and Glenna (West) Lannon in Summerford, OH. She graduated as valedictorian of Catawba High School in 1944. She immediately went to work at National Supply, typing part numbers for the Navy during WWII. After caring for her father who had suffered a stroke at home for several months she entered nurse's training. She graduated from Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing in 1954, then worked as nurse for 48 years; 19 at Community Hospital and 29 at Madison County Hospital. Lou married Delmar Augustus in 1960. She thoroughly enjoyed their family and farm, as well as her nursing career. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Springfield. Lou was also a Brownie leader, a Junior Grange leader and a literacy tutor. Lou is survived by her children, Rowland (Linda) Augustus of Beavercreek, April Sue (David) Kammeyer of Shamong, NJ and Frank (Penny) Augustus of South Charleston, six grandchildren, Elizabeth Augustine, Rebekah (John) Hill, Danielle Augustus, Amanda Augustus, Luke Augustus and Kari Kammeyer; and eight great-grandchildren. Luora is preceded in death by her husband, Delmar and her brother, Roy Lannon and sister, Ruth Lannon. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Her funeral will follow on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Springfield with Pastor Sam Bryant officiating. Lou will be laid to rest beside Delmar at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020