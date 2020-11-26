1/
Lura MERRITT
1935 - 2020
MERRITT, Lura Louise

Lura Louise Merritt, age 85, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Corbin, Kentucky, on June 9, 1935, the daughter of Daymonn Chesnut & Jeannette Roberta (Parman) Sutton.

She is survived by her son Tom Oval (Tammy) Merritt; daughter Jeannette Elaine (John) McGraw; grandchildren Eric Krull, Makenzie McGraw, Emily Stork, Hannah Greene, Dillon

Richards and Tucker Richards; 6 great-grandchildren and

numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years Oval Clyde Merritt in 1996; daughter Mary Nancy

Richards in 2012; brothers Edward Sanford Sutton, Daymon Chesnut Sutton, Jr., Layton Parman Sutton and Leland Leroy Sutton; and sisters Nancy Rose Carroll and Mary Ann Young.

A private burial at the convenience of the family will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
