MERRITT, Lura Louise
Lura Louise Merritt, age 85, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Corbin, Kentucky, on June 9, 1935, the daughter of Daymonn Chesnut & Jeannette Roberta (Parman) Sutton.
She is survived by her son Tom Oval (Tammy) Merritt; daughter Jeannette Elaine (John) McGraw; grandchildren Eric Krull, Makenzie McGraw, Emily Stork, Hannah Greene, Dillon
Richards and Tucker Richards; 6 great-grandchildren and
numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years Oval Clyde Merritt in 1996; daughter Mary Nancy
Richards in 2012; brothers Edward Sanford Sutton, Daymon Chesnut Sutton, Jr., Layton Parman Sutton and Leland Leroy Sutton; and sisters Nancy Rose Carroll and Mary Ann Young.
A private burial at the convenience of the family will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com
.