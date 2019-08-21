|
|
HOLBROOK, Luther Age 92, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Woodlands of Middletown where he resided. He was born October 5, 1926 in Breathitt County, Kentucky and later moved to Ohio. Luther served in the Three C's and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II. He served on the U.S.S. Pugent Sound CVE 113 in the South Pacific Theater. He was employed as a salesman for Buckeye Paper Products for 25 years. Luther was a member of the Christian Enterprise Baptist Church of Middletown. Preceding him in death were his parents, Tom Lee and Molly (Walters) Holbrook; his first wife, Zelma Holbrook in 1999; four sisters, Nora Lee Holbrook, Vernona Dell Rose, Bess Fletcher, and Naomi Fern Martin; and one brother, Gordon Edward Holbrook. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Polly Holbrook; foster son, James (Kim) Shouse; six step-children, Bob (Debbie) Fox, Ilene Ryker, Reed Back, Dee (Keith) Ertel, Teresa (Larry) Hosmer, Rob (Bridget) Back; many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Emily Lou Griffin and Gladys Stanley; three brothers, Albert Holbrook, Norman (Mollie) Holbrook and J. M. (Rae) Holbrook; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James Anderson officiating. Interment will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lovely-Amburgey Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Montgomery County, Kentucky with Military Rites by the Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2019