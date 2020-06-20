MORRIS, J. Luther 88, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in McKee, Kentucky on February 7, 1932, to parents, Leonard and Cora Lee (Little) Morris. Luther was a Class of 1951 graduate of Middletown High School, and remained an avid Middies fan. He was a member of the Iron Workers Local 290 in Dayton for 69 years. In that time he worked with McGraw Construction for 35 years and Frank W. Schaefer Group for 11 years. Luther had been a Sunday School teacher for 45 years and was a member of Wildwood Golf Club since 1953. Mr. Morris is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara L. (Emrick) Morris; daughter, Marianne Morris; daughter-in-law, Linda Morris; sisters, Jenny Tewell & Marylin Johnson; granddaughter, Kristin (Kyle) Holmes; step-grandson, Chris (Angel) Harris; two great grandchildren, Karter & Khloe; two step great grandchildren, Dylan & Peyton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Morris; parents; brother, Sonny Morris; and sister, Inez Newman. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Faith United & New Life Ministries Church, 9 Baltimore St., Middletown, with Pastor Michael Bailey officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United & New Life Ministries Church, 9 Baltimore St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 20, 2020.