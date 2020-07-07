1/
LUTHER NEELEY Jr.
NEELEY, Jr., Luther Age 92, of Fairborn, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sudie and Luther Neeley Sr. and sister, Mary Morris-Buckingham. He is survived by his sons, Randy (Marybeth) Neeley, Calvin (Patty) Neeley, Larry Neeley, and Gary (Brenda) Neeley and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Luther was a proud Army Veteran of WWII and was a self-employed construction contractor in Fairborn for over 70 years. He was a member of The Moose, Fraternal Order of The Eagles, The Knights of Columbus and American Legion 526. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank Hospice of The Miami Valley for all their loving care and support, especially Maria and Ashley. Visitation will take place from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Funeral service will take place at 10:30am on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home with burial to immediately follow at David's Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Luther's memory may be sent to Hospice of The Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St #B, Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
