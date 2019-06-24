|
STOMOFF, Luvah Louise Died at her residence in Columbus, OH, Friday, June 21, 2019. Born in 1926 in Winchester, OH, daughter of Charles & Nellie Purcell, sister of Kenesaw & Philip, wife of Chris, all deceased. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Violet (Don) and 4 grandchildren, Danelle, Dana, Daryn & Daniel. She retired from the trucking industry in 1984. Louise volunteered her musical talent of piano playing at Hearth & Home and Stonespring in Vandalia. She was a member of the Harvard Chapter of the O.E.S. Private services are entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 24, 2019