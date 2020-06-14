Luvanna BLOUCH

BLOUCH (Uhrich), Luvanna Marie Age 100, of Clayton, formerly of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She retired from the State of Pennsylvania, with many years of service. Luvanna was a former member of the Hebron United Methodist Church, in Lebanon, PA, and was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved helping her neighbors and was a caregiver to so many. She is survived by her son, and daughter-in-law: Ernest and Carol Blouch of Clayton, grandchildren: Christopher (Kathy) Blouch, Gregory (Debbie) Blouch, great grandchildren: Ian, Leland, Josiah, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest Blouch Sr., parents: Jacob and Elizabeth (Schaeffer) Uhrich and brothers. Funeral Services will be held, at Christman's Funeral Home, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Iona Cemetery in South Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling local arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.