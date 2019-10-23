Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Lyda NELSON
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Polk Grove Cemetery
9190 Frederick Pike at State Route 40
Vandalia, OH
Lyda NELSON


1934 - 2019
NELSON, Lyda 85, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at her home. She was born to Jeff & Beatrice Hunter on Feb. 14, 1934 in Algood, Tennessee. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Nelson, son, Phil Nelson, and sister, Reba Pharris. Survived by sons, Tim Nelson (Becky), Jeff Nelson (Becky); daughter-in-law, Sheri Nelson; grandchildren, Meghan, Brittany, Zachary, Jenna, David, Timothy, Matthew, Sarah, Damian, & Olivia; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Jackson; brother, Harold Hunter; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday (TODAY), Oct. 23, 2019 at Polk Grove Cemetery, 9190 Frederick Pike @ SR 40, Vandalia, OH 45414. Pastor Stan Tharp, officiating. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
