NELSON, Lyda 85, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at her home. She was born to Jeff & Beatrice Hunter on Feb. 14, 1934 in Algood, Tennessee. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Nelson, son, Phil Nelson, and sister, Reba Pharris. Survived by sons, Tim Nelson (Becky), Jeff Nelson (Becky); daughter-in-law, Sheri Nelson; grandchildren, Meghan, Brittany, Zachary, Jenna, David, Timothy, Matthew, Sarah, Damian, & Olivia; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Jackson; brother, Harold Hunter; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday (TODAY), Oct. 23, 2019 at Polk Grove Cemetery, 9190 Frederick Pike @ SR 40, Vandalia, OH 45414. Pastor Stan Tharp, officiating. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019