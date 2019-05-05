GUIAO, Lydia Aged 92 years old of Washington Township, Ohio died on April 26, 2019 at her home. Lydia was born on October 10, 1926 in Paris, France to Dr. Platon M. Kriwoschein and Lydia (Von Ragotzky) Kriwoschein who had immigrated to France following the Russian Revolution. After World War II, Lydia immigrated to the United States in 1949 and became a proud US Citizen in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Antonio Mercado Guiao; her sister-in-law Lourdes Soriano, and her brother-in-law Rodolfo Soriano. Lydia is survived by her daughters Maria Guiao Babilon and husband John William Babilon of Bellbrook, Ohio; Barbara Guiao Gabric and her husband Ralph Gabric of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and by her pride and joytwo, beloved, grandchildren: Lily and Ralphie Gabric to whom she was affectionately known as "Omi." Formerly a surgical nurse, Lydia became a full-time homemaker to care for her family following the birth of her daughters. She was an accomplished portrait painter and calligrapher and enjoyed all types of art, music, gardening, bird watching, and caring for stray animals. Her backyard was a wildlife sanctuary for a variety of animals including deer and cat colonies. Lydia's greatest love of all was her family. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Dayton Humane Society, the Society for Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals, or a . The family will greet friends from 12 pm until the 1 pm Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike Centerville, OH 45459. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www/tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary