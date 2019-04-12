LILJESTRAND (nee: Kellum), Lyla Mae 102 of Monroe, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born to Irving Asa and Hazel (nee: Morton) Kellum on September 11, 1916 in Bingham Lake, MN. Lyla attended Middletown First Methodist Church, where she was a part of the Women's Society and volunteered in church activities. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and quilting and even made her own clothing in her earlier years. Lyla loved to help others and volunteered a lot of her time at Otterbein Retirement Community sitting with the elderly. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert S. Liljestrand, son, Richard I. Liljestrand, two brothers, Robert I. Kellum and James M. Kellum and one sister, Margaret Fields. Lyla is survived by her two sons, James S. (Alice) Liljestrand of Woods Hole, MA and Robert E. (Janet) Liljestrand of Scott Depot, WV, daughter in law, Patricia Liljestrand of Livonia, MI, ten grandchildren and thirteen great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00AM at Mt Pleasant Chapel, Monroe. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Mt Pleasant Life Care Fund. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary