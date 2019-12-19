Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Blevins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Blevins Obituary
BLEVINS, Lynda C. Age 69, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center. Lynda was born in Middletown, OH to the late Plez and Etta Jean (Webb) Campbell. She was employed as an instructor with Carrousel Beauty College for 20 years. Lynda was preceded in death by her son, Robert Brogan. She is survived by her husband, Donald Blevins; her son, Ken (Sheila) Brogan; and four grandchildren, Alexus, Brianna, Caitlyn and Jacob; her brother, Larry Dave (Jodi) Campbell; and two nephews. Funeral Services are 1pm Saturday December 21, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -