BLEVINS, Lynda C. Age 69, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center. Lynda was born in Middletown, OH to the late Plez and Etta Jean (Webb) Campbell. She was employed as an instructor with Carrousel Beauty College for 20 years. Lynda was preceded in death by her son, Robert Brogan. She is survived by her husband, Donald Blevins; her son, Ken (Sheila) Brogan; and four grandchildren, Alexus, Brianna, Caitlyn and Jacob; her brother, Larry Dave (Jodi) Campbell; and two nephews. Funeral Services are 1pm Saturday December 21, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 19, 2019