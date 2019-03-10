Resources More Obituaries for Lynda COMBS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynda COMBS

COMBS (Bennett), Lynda Ruth 73, of Liberty Township, passed away, March 3, 2019. Lynda was born in 1946 to the late Joyce Shie and the late Roger Bennett, in Manchester, England. Growing up, she was involved: in 4-H, teaching Sunday School, a summer camp counselor for mentally challenged children, a summer camp counselor for juniors and seniors, and employed as a secretary of a bank to help with college expenses. Lynda participated in dance, fire baton, cheerleading, and modeling. After graduating from London High School in 1964, she went on to receive a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education from Miami University in 1969 and a Masters of Education degree from Miami University in 1978. After graduation, Lynda landed her first job as third grade teacher at the International School of Prague in Czechoslovakia. During this time, she helped establish a cooperative system with Miami University and the Prague School to compare old and new methods of teaching. The following year, she came back home to United States and got a job at Buchanan Elementary school in the Hamilton City School District which kicked off a 36 year career in education. While in the HCSD, she taught at Buchanan, Madison, and Grant Elementary. In 1970, she met Buddy Combs while teaching at Buchanan Elementary. They got engaged after a few short months and wed in 1971. They went on to have three children, Heather, Chrisi, and Cara. Lynda and Buddy got to celebrate 39 years of marriage before Buddy passed in 2010. After retiring, Lynda spent her time traveling to Hilton Head Island, taking care of her husband and daughter while they battled their illnesses, spoiling her four grandchildren, participating in Delta Kappa Gamma, volunteering at her grandchildren's elementary schools, and spending time with friends and family. Lynda is survived by her twin daughters: Christi Combs-Merkle and Cara Kerchner; Her son-in-laws: Eric Merkle and Jack Sawmiller; Her four grandchildren that she adored: Jenna and Bree Sawmiller; Karson and Cameron Kerchner; Her "sistas" Valery Asenjo and Nancy Sheerin. She is also survived by some special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lynda was predeceased by; her husband, Buddy Combs; her oldest daughter, Heather Sawmiller; her parents, Joyce (Don) Shie and Roger Bennett; her brother, Jimmy Bennett; and her in-laws, Eva and Ballard Combs. At this time, a celebration of life ceremony has not been scheduled. Lynda's daughters need time to grieve. If one is scheduled, friends and family will be notified. If friends and family would like to make donations in her honor, please consider St. Mark's United Methodist Church or . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at for their support in her final days. Rose Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019