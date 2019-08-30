|
VACCARIELLO, Lynda G. "Lyn" Age 60, of Fairfield, died on August 28, 2019 after a battle with Breast Cancer. She was born on July 10, 1959 to Glenn and Goldie Wright (nee Brown). On May 29, 1998, she married Louis Vaccariello; he survives her. Lyn is also survived by her much loved daughter, Taylor Ann Vaccariello; mother, Goldie Wright; siblings, Ann (Len) Orme, Gene (Francelle) Seitz, and Peggy (Michael) Arnold; special niece, Lauren (Adam) Vaccariello- Honaker; sisters and brother in law, Barb Vaccariello, Debbie (Mike) Reynolds, and Tom (Cecilia) Vaccariello; + other family and friends; dogs, Max and Daisy She is preceded in death by her adored father, Glenn Burdell Wright; much loved dogs, Sammy and Charlie. Lyn never met a stranger; and once she was your friend, she was loyal to a fault. She was a fierce advocate of her human and animal family. Her tenacity and love of life kept her strong during her valiant fight. Lyn worked at Avon from 1999-2011. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to process to Gate of Heaven Cemetery, for prayers and interment. Memorial contributions may be offered to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton 45011 or Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman Ave., Cincinnati, 45219. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 30, 2019