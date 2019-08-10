|
NEELEY (nee: Sheldt), Lynda Sue 79 of Lebanon, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born to Calvin and Alice (nee: Graff) Sheldt on March 4, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH. Lynda was a graduate of Lebanon High School and the University of Cincinnati. She enjoyed spending all her time with her family; especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She traveled with her husband, coached softball and was very active with the Girl Scouts. Lynda was a bible study teacher for many years, teaching both children and adults. She enjoyed attending New Freedom Church and stayed very active in the church. Lynda was in childcare most of her life and loved to train new people. Preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Richard and Truman Sheldt, and two sisters, Donna Freels and Rebecca Sibcy. Lynda is survived by her husband of 61 years, Burnell Neeley, two sons, Mike (Carolyn) Neeley and Chris (Mary Beth) Neeley, three daughters, Denise (Mike) Taylor, Susan (Tim) Brunsman and Jennifer (Ryan Himes) Neeley, two sisters, Mary Rollyson and Henrietta (Scott) Price, twelve grandchildren, Scott, Trisha, Dustin, Drew, Kristen, Matthew, Megan, Dakota, Zachary, Madelyn, Camden and Cooper, ten great-grandchildren, Avery, Beckett, Lucas, Brady, Carter, Miles, Oscar, Tanner, Devin and Mary Ashlyn and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11th from 4:00PM-6:00PM with a funeral service at 6:00PM all at New Freedom Church. Memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019