TOLLIVER (nee Gudorf), Lynda M. Age 72 passed away Tuesday Morning at Bethany Lutheran Village in Centerville, OH surrounded by love. Lynda was born October 9, 1947 to Roland and Charlene Gudorf. She was strong in her Catholic faith and a graduate of Julienne High School. Lynda devoted her life to her family, sharing her faith and teaching her three children how to love unconditionally. She is preceded in death by her parents Roland and Charlene Gudorf, aunt Jeannine Reiter and husband Herbert ("Skip") Jones Jr. She is survived by her children Heather Jollay (Tony), Gina Atchison (Josh) and Bill Tolliver. Lynda is also survived by sister Diane Dix (Christopher), brother Mark Gudorf (Janis), brother Bruce Gudorf (Valerie) and sister Cindy Nartker (Jim); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. "Noni" adored her four grandchildren; Trenton and Hannah Jollay and Jonah and Grace Atchison. She enjoyed playing cards and games with friends and family, watching movies and television, cheering for the University of Dayton Flyers, walking and Snickers candy bars. Lynda's children express eternal thanks and gratitude to the many caregivers and friends at Bethany Lutheran Village and from Hospice of Dayton; who continually treated her with great love, compassion and dignity. The family will receive friends on Sunday December 15 from 2:00 5:00 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home at 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH 45440 and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Incarnation 7415 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, OH 45459 on Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to www.FC-44.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019