LYNDALL LINDER

LINDER, Lyndall Howard Age 84 of Englewood, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Lyndall retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and owned and operated Linder's Chimney Sweep for many years. He was an active member of First Light Church for over 25 years. Lyndall enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and hunting, but most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Barbara (Coleman) Linder, children: Danny (Jennifer) Linder of New Paris, Gina Linder of Columbus, Cory (Heather) Linder of Englewood, grandchildren: Stephanie, Carlee, Josh, Madison, Mason, great-grandchildren: Blake, Adam, Brooke, Alex, Ethan, Madi, Lilly, Jase, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: A.P. and Roberta (Simpson) Linder and brother: George Linder. A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A private service with family and close friends will be on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25: Ministries. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
.