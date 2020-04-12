Home

Lyndon ISAACS


1943 - 2020
Lyndon ISAACS Obituary
ISAACS, Lyndon Ray 77, of Miamisburg, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 8, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Sycamore Medical Center with this loving and faithful wife by his side. Lyndon was born on February 4, 1943 in Germantown to Willard and Anna Isaacs. Along with his parents, his son, Thomas Bauer and brother, Scotty Isaacs, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Risner) Isaacs; children, Candy Ellen Fugett, Steven Lloyd (Cyrinda) Isaacs, Christopher Lynn (Mary) Bauer, Lyndon Ray (Carrie) Isaacs, II, Rebecca Jane (Dewey) Edwards, Renee Maryanna (Joe) Isaacs; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; brothers, James E., Joseph W., Herman D., Paul R., and Robyn L.; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Lyndon spent all of his life hard at work always with a smile on his face. From a young age, he loved to travel and enjoyed racing horses. After retirement from Dayton Walther he never stopped staying busy, he went to work as a supervisor at Delphi. He loved being with family, collecting family memorabilia, and keeping the grandkids entertained with magic tricks. His smile lit up a room and his family finds peace knowing he is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Private services will be held and burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
