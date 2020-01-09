|
|
HENSLEY, Lynetta I. Of Marion, Indiana, passed away in her home on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born in Waynesburg, Kentucky, on October 4, 1927, and was the daughter of Ernie and Ocie (Faw) Jacobs. She married Raleigh Hensley on October 3, 1947, and he preceded her in death on June 18, 2004. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her daughters. She enjoyed working in her garden, sewing clothes and quilts, and teaching Sunday School to young children. She is survived by her brother, C.E. (Francis) Jacobs of Somerset, KY; brother-in-law, Edward (Fay) Hensley of Fairfield, OH; daughters, Naomi (Kenneth) Ogden of Sweetser, IN, and Ruth (Franklin) Gentry of Marion, IN; grandsons, Matthew Ogden of Swayzee, IN, and Ryan (Lydia) Gentry of Anchorage, AK; and special great-granddaughter, Brookelynn Ogden of Swayzee, IN. Lynetta was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie (Ocie) Jacobs; sister, Leuna (N.T.) Reynolds; and brothers, Dallas (Lillian) Jacobs and Eullas (Betty) Jacobs. The family will receive visitors from 12 noon to 1:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Lynetta's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 9, 2020