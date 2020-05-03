Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Lynn Beekman Obituary
BEEKMAN, Lynn J. 72 of Springfield passed away April 21, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of James and Marilyn Bowman. Lynn was the former owner of T Craft. She was a 30 year member of the VFW 8673. In her spare time she enjoyed reading. She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her Mom Marilyn Bowman; companion of 35 years LaMar Ridgway; son Eric Beekman; step son Chris (Jennie) Hudson; brother Gary (Melissa) Bowman; sister Sandra Shaffer; grandchildren Evening and Sayre Hudson; and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID19 a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020
